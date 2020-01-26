Christmas comes early for cracker firm
Glenart's Crackertoa, which Walmart plans to stock in 800 of its US stores, is a combination of a Christmas cracker and party popper that ejects confetti when pulled
26 January 2020 - 00:10
The festive season is continuing with a bang for a family-owned company in KwaZulu-Natal, Glenart, which this week won the chance to export its Christmas crackers to Walmart in the US.
Glenart's "Crackertoa", which Walmart plans to stock in 800 of its US stores, is a combination of a Christmas cracker and party popper that ejects confetti when pulled.
