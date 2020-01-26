China freezes travel to halt virus
Virus stymies efforts to track infected patients
26 January 2020 - 00:12
China, struggling to contain rising public anger over its response to a spreading coronavirus, took unprecedented steps to slow the outbreak, restricting travel for 40-million people on the eve of Lunar New Year.
The government ordered travel agencies to suspend sales of domestic and international package tours after imposing transport curbs on cities near the centre of the outbreak.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.