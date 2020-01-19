With Roy Bagattini, long Woolies search ends
19 January 2020 - 00:00
It has taken Woolworths 18 months to find a new CEO after the outgoing CEO's tenure, initially successful, turned sour over problems with the pricey David Jones acquisition.
This week Roy Bagattini was named as the new Woolworths CEO to replace Ian Moir. Bagattini currently runs Levi Strauss in the Americas (including the US), which brings in half the company's income.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.