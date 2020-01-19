Business With Roy Bagattini, long Woolies search ends BL PREMIUM

It has taken Woolworths 18 months to find a new CEO after the outgoing CEO's tenure, initially successful, turned sour over problems with the pricey David Jones acquisition.

This week Roy Bagattini was named as the new Woolworths CEO to replace Ian Moir. Bagattini currently runs Levi Strauss in the Americas (including the US), which brings in half the company's income.