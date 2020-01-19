'Tremendous risk' in sticking with outdated Windows 7
19 January 2020 - 00:00
One in three enterprises in SA faces massive risk from outdated software as Microsoft officially ends support of the decade-old Windows 7 operating system.
Microsoft announced in March last year that January 14 2020 would mark the end of technical support, security updates and bug fixes for Windows 7. Despite this, according to analytics providers NetMarketShare, more than one-quarter of the world's computers are still running Windows 7.
