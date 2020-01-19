Red tape hinders SAB bid for clean power
19 January 2020 - 00:00
It may be "non-negotiable" but without buy-in from the government and Eskom, South African Breweries' (SAB's) intention to power all its local breweries exclusively with renewable energy by 2025 looks very ambitious.
Global parent AB InBev wants all its facilities to buy 50% of their electricity from renewable sources by the end of this year and all of it by 2025.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.