Business Old Mutual a step closer to seeing off Peter Moyo BL PREMIUM

The marathon of litigation between dismissed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo and the Old Mutual board headed by former finance minister Trevor Manuel is nearing the finish line. This week, three high court judges upheld Old Mutual's appeal allowing it to dismiss Moyo, which the company originally tried to do in June 2019.But Moyo confirmed to Business Times that his lawyers are planning to submit a case to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. His deadline is February 14. When Old Mutual relisted as a focused African insurer, many expected the share price to take off. But even after it rallied this week after the verdict in favour of the company, at R19.50 it is still just 20% off its 12-month low."Of course we would have liked to settle," says Old Mutual head of investor relations Tabby Tseliwe, "but not at the expense of good corporate governance." Allan Gray portfolio manager Jacques Plaut says the ruling confirms his view that Old Mutual was justified in letting Moyo ...