Business Let's get going on crucial reform BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment envoy, Jacko Maree, says he would like to see some of the changes Ramaphosa "talks about happening a lot quicker"."I think all business people would support that," he says.Whatever the factors that may or may not be constraining the president, he says, "we would like to see more rapid movement".Maree, former Standard Bank CEO and currently chair of Liberty Group, was among business leaders at this week's Business Economic Indaba in Sandton organised by Business Unity SA.He will be trying to woo investors at the UK-Africa investment summit in London tomorrow, and the World Economic Forum in Davos thereafter.Business leaders used Ramaphosa's presence at the indaba to vent frustration and alarm at the lack of reform in SA as it heads for an almost certain downgrade to junk of its remaining investment-grade rating.But Maree corrects me when I call it a crisis meeting. "The way you're talking it's almost as if there's a real disaster here. That's ...