Business Go nude when you shop and help save the planet

Call it a fad or a genuine attempt at becoming a more eco-friendly society, but the age of conscious consumerism is here and a growing awareness is spurring retailers to respond to the environmental crisis caused by consumerism.

The retail sector is one of the most highly resource-intensive and consumptive sectors, says Linda Godfrey, principal scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.