Go nude when you shop and help save the planet
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Call it a fad or a genuine attempt at becoming a more eco-friendly society, but the age of conscious consumerism is here and a growing awareness is spurring retailers to respond to the environmental crisis caused by consumerism.
The retail sector is one of the most highly resource-intensive and consumptive sectors, says Linda Godfrey, principal scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.