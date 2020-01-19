BlackRock wakes up to climate crisis
19 January 2020 - 00:00
The boss of investment titan BlackRock has warned that climate change will fundamentally reshape markets as rising temperatures put company profits around the world at risk.
Larry Fink, who founded the firm in 1988, said in his annual letter to business leaders that global warming cannot be ignored.
