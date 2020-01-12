For farmers, superfruit craze is just the berries
12 January 2020 - 05:00
Blueberry farmers are cashing in on the superfruit trend that has seen health-conscious consumers flock to stores for the healthy fruit, turning the dessert ingredient into a R1.25bn industry for SA.
South African farmers have been hard at work keeping up with growing demand, with production of the coveted fruit set to increase by more than 80% in the next five years, according to the South African Berry Producers Association (Sabpa).
