Business For farmers, superfruit craze is just the berries

Blueberry farmers are cashing in on the superfruit trend that has seen health-conscious consumers flock to stores for the healthy fruit, turning the dessert ingredient into a R1.25bn industry for SA.

South African farmers have been hard at work keeping up with growing demand, with production of the coveted fruit set to increase by more than 80% in the next five years, according to the South African Berry Producers Association (Sabpa).