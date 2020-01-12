Business Clean-car push puts palladium in top spot BL PREMIUM

Global efforts to clean up petrol cars are driving a record surge in palladium, which has rallied in the first week of the year to more than $2,000 a troy ounce.

The precious metal, which is now more valuable than gold, has benefited from continued demand from the car industry for palladium-based catalytic converters on exhausts, along with limited supply from mines in SA and Russia.