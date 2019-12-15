Business US fake meat not wanted in China's bowl BL PREMIUM

In the Wangjing neighbourhood of Beijing, ZeroGo is one of the city's few vegan restaurants. It offers pizza, protein bowls and Asian-fusion fare, and online reviews rave about the menu's creativity, which includes a vegan Big Mac, complete with vegan cheese and dairy-free special sauce. The "burger" is made from scratch, an original, pea-based recipe.

If the US fake-meat darlings Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have their way, chef Raymond Xie will soon be able to use their meatier patties.