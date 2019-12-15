In good times and bad, we reach for a chocolate bar
15 December 2019 - 05:06
Treats seem to be the answer for many South Africans who are feeling the pinch - chocolate companies are in a sweet spot with the market growing in value by 12% this year, and the festive season is expected to boost that growth.
For most of the year consumers satisfy their chocolate cravings with affordable brands, but over Christmas shoppers are inclined to spoil themselves with pricier, premium brands.
