Gwede 'holding country hostage'
15 December 2019 - 05:06
Thomas Garner, chair of the South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association, says mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe should be fired for "doing nothing" to alleviate the country's electricity crisis in spite of the options available.
Mantashe still has not authorised a new round of desperately needed renewable energy procurement, and has ignored pleas to let businesses generate more of their own power, which would be the "easiest and quickest way" to bring new electricity to the grid.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.