CEO getting to grips with Mount JSE
15 December 2019 - 05:04
Her predecessor, Nicky Newton-King, was into cycling. For Leila Fourie, who took over as the JSE's new CEO on October 1, it's rock climbing.
And not small rocks, either. I get vertigo just listening to Fourie describe the challenges of climbing "multi-pitch" (where you need more than one rope to get to the top) or talk about having to strengthen her hands to grip "pockets" that are only three fingers wide.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.