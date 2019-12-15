Big Tory win may mean softer Brexit
15 December 2019 - 05:00
The scale of the Conservative victory in Britain's election makes the UK's exit from the EU all but inevitable - but could lead to a softer split, analysts said on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party secured its biggest majority in parliament since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s in Thursday's election.
