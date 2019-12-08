Trade credit claims on the rise
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Claims in the trade credit insurance industry are rising as companies take strain amid SA's economic decline.
Trade credit providers are seeing rising claims from a year ago, a trend that has already prompted Santam, a major trade credit provider, to shut that part of its business three months ago due to high losses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.