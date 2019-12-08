Religions place faith in tech
Mainstream creeds use technology to spread their word
08 December 2019 - 00:00
The Vatican is praying that this year's must-have Christmas gadget will not be an Apple Watch or Kindle, but rather its eRosary device.
The £99 (R1,883) bracelet, which is activated by making the sign of the cross with it, is aimed at tracking a devotee's progress through a range of prayers and is accessed using an app called Click to Pray. It even doubles as a fitness monitor.
