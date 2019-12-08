Rebooting plastic waste
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Vinyl shoes have become a runway favourite, but for health-care companies Netcare and Adcock Ingram, the craze spawned an idea to recycle drip bags to make school shoes.
For the past year, the hospital and pharmaceutical groups have been testing school shoes made from recycled hospital drip bags among pupils in Katlehong, Gauteng.
