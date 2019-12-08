Business Frozen Kauai on the shelf at Pick n Pay BL PREMIUM

Kauai, a leader in healthy food in SA, has launched its first frozen product offering with Pick n Pay, following other fast-food brands that supply retailers to boost their profile.

"Frozen has had a huge resurgence overseas. Customers are seeing frozen as a convenient option where ready-made fresh used to be the destination for this," says Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, the holding company of Kauai.