Frozen Kauai on the shelf at Pick n Pay
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Kauai, a leader in healthy food in SA, has launched its first frozen product offering with Pick n Pay, following other fast-food brands that supply retailers to boost their profile.
"Frozen has had a huge resurgence overseas. Customers are seeing frozen as a convenient option where ready-made fresh used to be the destination for this," says Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, the holding company of Kauai.
