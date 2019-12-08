‘Breakout year for cloud in SA’
Almost 100 South Africans joined a record 70,000 delegates at this week's Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent conference and expo in Las Vegas in preparation for the first AWS data centres in SA - forming what is termed an AWS region - due to open in the next six months.The South Africans included delegates from Vodacom, Old Mutual, EOH's cloud division iOCO, and Synthesis Software, the largest AWS advanced consulting partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.Ariel Kelman, AWS vice-president for global marketing of its cloud business, told Business Times that the company set up AWS regions "where people or companies want to run applications because they need low latency access for their customers if they're building consumer apps, or for regulatory reasons, or for preference".In financial services in particular, most countries have data sovereignty rules that require data be housed locally. "If you believe the data needs to live in your country, we're not going to win that business unless...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.