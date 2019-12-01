US firm takes big bite of the British soccer pie
The US private equity firm is buying just over 10% of City Football Group
01 December 2019 - 00:05
Silver Lake's expensive foray into British soccer reflects the soaring value of live matches and a bet that Manchester City's hundreds of millions of fans represent a big revenue opportunity.
The US private equity firm is buying just over 10% of City Football Group for about $500m (about R7bn), the companies said Wednesday, valuing the club's owner at $4.8bn. That's one of the highest price tags yet for a professional sports group.
