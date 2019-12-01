Business Shareholders prick carbon conscience of SA's corporations The Sasol and FirstRand AGMs came in a week in which the UN warned that the world is on course for a 3ºC global temperature spike BL PREMIUM

It was a tale of two AGMs.

On Wednesday, outgoing Sasol chair Mandla Gantsho and members of his board faced more than three hours of aggressive questioning from shareholders at a packed AGM in Bryanston.