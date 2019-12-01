Knocking Massmart into Slape
Walmart sends in its man to turn around costly SA investment
01 December 2019 - 00:09
Massmart's new CEO, Mitch Slape, hit the ground running when he took over the troubled retailer in September with the aim of transforming the company into the "strongest and healthiest retailer in Africa with the best long-term prospects", he says in his first interview since starting work.
Among the interventions already under way are improving the group's online shopping offering and using its buying power as a group.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.