Business French moves to 'Block Friday' MPs on Monday agreed to add the proposed ban to an "anti-waste" bill

Black Friday could be banned in France on the grounds that it is bad for the planet, promotes "overconsumption" and flouts strict rules on sales periods.

Elisabeth Borne, the country's ecological transition minister, appeared to back the idea this week, warning against "frenzied consumerism" linked to the sales weekend and its negative impact on the environment.