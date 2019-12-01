Asked to sink cash into broken towns
Investment is a fantasy while infrastructure is all but nonexistent
01 December 2019 - 00:04
Chris Schutte, CEO of SA's largest poultry producer, Astral Foods, says his "only plea" to President Cyril Ramaphosa is to "give us infrastructure, and we as business will release cash, will expand, will invest and will create jobs".
Astral's profits halved in the year to end-September due to water shortages in Standerton because of broken infrastructure. The company has to truck water from the Vaal River to keep its operation in the Mpumalanga town going.
