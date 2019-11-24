Business Tiger Brands downplays listeria effect Firm says it is selling meat products as they no longer fit portfolio BL PREMIUM

The listeria outbreak that shook SA last year has had little impact on Tiger Brands's business, says CEO Lawrence MacDougall, but the company is still facing a class-action lawsuit over the outbreak.

"I think the impact on the balance of our range has been very small," MacDougall said on Friday at the group's annual results presentation for the year ended in September.