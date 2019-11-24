Business Musk’s smashing moment at truck event Unveiling of eagerly awaited electric bakkie this week but it doesn’t go as planned BL PREMIUM

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's eagerly awaited electric bakkie this week but it didn't go as planned, ending with two smashed windows and the hashtag #cybertruck trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

In the demo, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen initially took a sledgehammer to the truck, which withstood the impact. Then it all went wrong.