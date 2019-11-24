Musk’s smashing moment at truck event
Unveiling of eagerly awaited electric bakkie this week but it doesn’t go as planned
24 November 2019 - 00:12
Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's eagerly awaited electric bakkie this week but it didn't go as planned, ending with two smashed windows and the hashtag #cybertruck trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.
In the demo, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen initially took a sledgehammer to the truck, which withstood the impact. Then it all went wrong.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.