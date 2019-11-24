Business Gigantic operation waiting for your click It's a critical time for the online retailer which brought Black Friday to SA in 2012 BL PREMIUM

On Black Friday, which kicks off at a minute after midnight on Friday November 29 for takealot.com, Takealot founder and CEO Kim Reid will be up all night sitting with the engineers, drinking coffee.

"Not that I can code. I'll just be giving them a hard time," he says.