Business THE BIG READ Emigration saps Gauteng house prices Families leaving in numbers for other countries or the coast

Emigration is sapping local property prices, with the numbers of people leaving SA for foreign shores at a 10-year high, and Gauteng the province most negatively affected.

Emigration sales account for 13.4% of all sales in the second quarter of this year, also representing a 10-year high, says FNB.