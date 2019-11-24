THE BIG READ
Emigration saps Gauteng house prices
Families leaving in numbers for other countries or the coast
24 November 2019 - 00:12
Emigration is sapping local property prices, with the numbers of people leaving SA for foreign shores at a 10-year high, and Gauteng the province most negatively affected.
Emigration sales account for 13.4% of all sales in the second quarter of this year, also representing a 10-year high, says FNB.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.