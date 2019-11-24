ENVIRONMENT
Doubt over Thor pledge to clean up
Saga of UK firm's toxic sludge dump in KZN in its fourth decade
24 November 2019 - 00:10
• Up to 3,000t of toxic sludge remains piled up in fire-blackened warehouses in KwaZulu-Natal, a grim monument to the apparent powerlessness of SA's environmental guardians to hold multinational companies accountable for industrial waste legacies.
Stored on a hillside that tumbles down to the Inanda valley and Durban's largest water storage dam, the stockpile of brain-poisoning mercury waste has been here for more than 30 years while government officials dither, argue or exchange technical and legal missives with representatives of the UK-based chemical company Thor.
