Back to when it all began
It's goodbye Investec Asset Management, hello Ninety One
24 November 2019 - 00:11
It was the start of a new decade — the Berlin Wall had just fallen, the Soviet Union was unravelling and SA, though in a recession, was transitioning from stuffy isolation to a world of opportunities.
"I was stuck in Old Mutual at the time, a bit frustrated with the bureaucracy of a big insurance company," says Hendrik du Toit, founder and longtime CEO of Investec Asset Management (IAM).
