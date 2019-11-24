Business Back to when it all began It's goodbye Investec Asset Management, hello Ninety One BL PREMIUM

It was the start of a new decade — the Berlin Wall had just fallen, the Soviet Union was unravelling and SA, though in a recession, was transitioning from stuffy isolation to a world of opportunities.

"I was stuck in Old Mutual at the time, a bit frustrated with the bureaucracy of a big insurance company," says Hendrik du Toit, founder and longtime CEO of Investec Asset Management (IAM).