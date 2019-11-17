Business Zande's spaza hypermarket to serve ekasi's bulk buyers BL PREMIUM

In the increasingly competitive retail sector, traders are looking to grab their share of the market in townships and rural communities.Enter Zande Africa, a fintech company providing credit and logistics solutions for spaza shops around SA. Zande established itself as an online logistics and finance provider four years ago to enable spaza shop owners to order stock for delivery.Now it is set to launch its first physical store, a "spaza hypermarket" in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.Siya Ntutela, CEO and co-founder of Zande, said the spaza hypermarket will give surrounding spazas an outlet where they can procure all their stock. The hypermarket is also hoping to attract other bulk purchasers, such as early development centres, churches and stokvel groups, said Ntutela. The store will have a bakery, butchery, a pharmacy and in-store ATMs. "Population density is a big thing; townships like Orange Farm .are getting so dense that there aren't enough stores to service the comm...