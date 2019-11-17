Shoprite announces date for Wiese's exit
17 November 2019 - 00:08
Shoprite chair Christo Wiese will retire by next year's AGM, putting an end date on a tenure that has spanned almost three decades.
The move follows the billionaire's controversial re-election to the chairmanship earlier this month, when his superior voting rights carried him over the line even as a majority of ordinary shareholders opposed the reappointment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.