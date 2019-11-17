Business Platinum sector seals pay deal BL PREMIUM

The world's largest platinum producers have sealed a pay agreement with the sector's biggest labour union in SA, concluding negotiations that started in July and putting workers' remuneration on the back burner for the next three years.

The agreement between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum (Implats) and Sibanye Gold amounts to more than R5.7bn over the course of the three-year agreement, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said on Friday.