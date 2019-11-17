Business Mayday as SAA strike bites BL PREMIUM

Leaders of the crippling strike at SAA must carry on their conscience that they will be the cause of the airline's downfall, its acting chair, Thandeka Mgoduso, said as the strike began on Friday.Mgoduso said cash-strapped SAA was surviving on the "benevolence" of its lenders and might struggle to pay salaries at the end of the month because the strike meant no money was coming in. The airline, which has needed billions of rands in government bailouts and guarantees to stay in business, grounded domestic and some regional and international flights on Friday. It offered to refund customers, get them new bookings on other airlines. Mgoduso's comments came after SAA directors told parliament that the national carrier would not be able to survive the strike, which would cost it R50m a day and could force it into liquidation.Mgoduso said the board had been implementing turnaround strategies and that until now liquidation had not been on the table. But she said: "I...