IBM to launch faster, detailed weather forecasts for world
17 November 2019 - 00:02
IBM is to launch a new weather forecasting system able to predict conditions up to 12 hours in advance and covering parts of the world that have not had access to such detailed data.
Demand for very precise and quicker weather forecasts has grown as more extreme conditions increase due to climate change and as more variable renewable energy goes into the grid.
