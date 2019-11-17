Google mulls offering banking
17 November 2019 - 00:06
Google is talking to US banks about offering current accounts to its customers, accelerating Silicon Valley's incursion into financial services after Apple's credit-card launch and Facebook's proposed digital currency libra.
With Facebook running into widespread resistance to libra, Google has said it plans to work with existing financial services providers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.