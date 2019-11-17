Business Burger King rolls out veggie patty in Europe BL PREMIUM

Burger King started offering its meat-free Rebel Whopper across Europe this week in one of the largest product launches in its history and the first big restaurant deal for Unilever's plant-based patty.

Now available in more than 2,500 Burger King outlets in 25 countries on the continent, the Rebel Whopper features a patty made by the Vegetarian Butcher, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of faux meat products bought by Unilever at the end of 2018.