Burger King rolls out veggie patty in Europe
17 November 2019 - 00:02
Burger King started offering its meat-free Rebel Whopper across Europe this week in one of the largest product launches in its history and the first big restaurant deal for Unilever's plant-based patty.
Now available in more than 2,500 Burger King outlets in 25 countries on the continent, the Rebel Whopper features a patty made by the Vegetarian Butcher, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of faux meat products bought by Unilever at the end of 2018.
