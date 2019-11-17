Business Air pollution to kill many millions as planet warms BL PREMIUM

The warming of Earth will exacerbate deadly air pollution across the world and kill tens of millions of people over the next decade, not only in developing economies such as China and India but also in Europe and other wealthier countries.

A new study from Lancet Countdown that examines the impact of climate change on human health said the dangerously high levels of air pollution that contributed to 7-million deaths globally in 2016 will only get worse as the world becomes hotter.