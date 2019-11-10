Rail revolution in the offing
10 November 2019 - 05:07
The government is proposing a major overhaul of rail operations as it pushes to migrate passengers and freight from road to rail over the next 30 years.
Chief among the changes is the introduction of wider, "standard-gauge" tracks across most of the national rail network to replace the narrow-gauge tracks now in use.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.