Brexit chaos bites property pioneer
10 November 2019 - 05:03
The first black-owned and -managed property fund to list on the JSE is in survival mode but is not going under any time soon, says founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana.
Rebosis Property Fund, which he started in 2010 and listed in 2011, presents its year-end results tomorrow, and if the half-year results are anything to go by, they'll be bloody.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.