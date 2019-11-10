Business Brexit chaos bites property pioneer BL PREMIUM

The first black-owned and -managed property fund to list on the JSE is in survival mode but is not going under any time soon, says founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana.

Rebosis Property Fund, which he started in 2010 and listed in 2011, presents its year-end results tomorrow, and if the half-year results are anything to go by, they'll be bloody.