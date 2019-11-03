Unbundling Eskom should be 'just the start' of grid reform
A separate board and management team will be appointed for the entity, and staff, systems, assets, debt and generation-peaking facilities will be shifted over to it
03 November 2019 - 00:19
SA must adopt a willing-buyer, willing-seller model in the electricity sector to shift the burden of selling power and generating revenue onto the private sector, according to a former Eskom executive.
The government is looking into reform of the electricity supply industry, starting with the unbundling of Eskom over the next two years, which may result in greater private sector participation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.