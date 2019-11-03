Business Unbundling Eskom should be 'just the start' of grid reform A separate board and management team will be appointed for the entity, and staff, systems, assets, debt and generation-peaking facilities will be shifted over to it BL PREMIUM

SA must adopt a willing-buyer, willing-seller model in the electricity sector to shift the burden of selling power and generating revenue onto the private sector, according to a former Eskom executive.

The government is looking into reform of the electricity supply industry, starting with the unbundling of Eskom over the next two years, which may result in greater private sector participation.