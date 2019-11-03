Business The sparkle's all in the brand LVMH bid points to a profound change in the jewellery business BL PREMIUM

When Frances Gerety of the NW Ayer advertising agency coined the phrase "A diamond is forever" in 1947, her challenge was to persuade men in the US to buy diamond engagement rings.

She also helped her client De Beers in its relationship with famed New York jeweller Tiffany & Co.