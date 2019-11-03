Business Slow and steady'll win Cyril Ramaphosa the race ANC politics mean president has to move extremely cautiously BL PREMIUM

Piet Mouton, CEO of Stellenbosch-based investment group PSG, says he is optimistic about SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership but realistic about how quickly he can move.

"It took Zuma 10 years of concerted effort to try and break this country, and he didn't manage it," he says.