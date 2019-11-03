HCI to hear on 'overpaying' lotto case
Ithuba funder asks court to limit outflow of cash
03 November 2019 - 00:16
National lottery operator Ithuba and its funder are one step closer to resolving part of their long-running dispute, a battle that could put the salaries of staff in jeopardy.
The South Gauteng High Court is expected to hand down judgment tomorrow after two days of proceedings this week.
