Business Pick n Pay targets the top-end grocery shopper Their offering has been quite confused over the last two years because they try and serve all tiers of customers within one brand of stores

Pick n Pay's investment in its "new generation" stores is part of a turnaround strategy initiated by CEO Richard Brasher when he took the reins in 2013, but the jury is still out on whether these stores can help the retailer win market share.The group has more than 1,850 Pick n Pay and Boxer stores and has modernised some outlets, the most recent being a revamp of its On Nicol flagship store on William Nicol Drive in Sandton, Johannesburg. This concept store features an improved fishmonger, a gourmet meat counter, a wider range of cheeses and wines and an in-store pharmacy with nurses to assist shoppers.David North, strategy and corporate affairs head at Pick n Pay, said the brand wanted the On Nicol store to appeal to affluent customers, though it would appeal to any customer anywhere in southern Africa."It is actually a continuous journey in responding to changing customer needs, changing customer desires, and on that basis we do try and improve all of our stores over ti...