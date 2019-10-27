Business Naspers's Prosus orders in BL PREMIUM

Two months ago, Naspers gave shareholders a taste of the future. Shunning the standard fare of finger food at its annual general meeting, the company lined up a group of Mr D couriers to march in during a break and hand each investor a bagged lunch.

Food delivery, CEO Bob van Dijk said at the time, is a business that could grow to 20 times its current size, perhaps 50 times.