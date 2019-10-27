Business Looking to Gwede Mantashe for the green light Minister needs to press ‘start’ on a new round of renewable energy BL PREMIUM

There's no excuse for the government further delaying the next round of procurement for renewable energy, says Terence Govender, chair of the South African Renewable Energy Council.

"The Integrated Resource Plan [IRP] needed to be approved by cabinet and gazetted. That's now out of the way. There's no excuse for further delaying."