Looking to Gwede Mantashe for the green light
Minister needs to press ‘start’ on a new round of renewable energy
27 October 2019 - 00:03
There's no excuse for the government further delaying the next round of procurement for renewable energy, says Terence Govender, chair of the South African Renewable Energy Council.
"The Integrated Resource Plan [IRP] needed to be approved by cabinet and gazetted. That's now out of the way. There's no excuse for further delaying."
