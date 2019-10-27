Altruism gains traction in SA
Wealthy families in SA continue to create philanthropic foundations
27 October 2019 - 00:15
Move over the Ruperts and other icons of South African philanthropy, a growing number of the black elite are wading into this territory as SA grapples with being among the most unequal societies in the world.
Wealthy families in SA, in general, continue to create philanthropic foundations despite bad news about the economy, poor state finances and political challenges.
