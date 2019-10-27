Business Altruism gains traction in SA Wealthy families in SA continue to create philanthropic foundations BL PREMIUM

Move over the Ruperts and other icons of South African philanthropy, a growing number of the black elite are wading into this territory as SA grapples with being among the most unequal societies in the world.

Wealthy families in SA, in general, continue to create philanthropic foundations despite bad news about the economy, poor state finances and political challenges.